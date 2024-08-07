Chamisa condemns ‘bizarre’ crackdown on political activists in Zimbabwe

Zimbabwean opposition leader Nelson Chamisa has denounced the ongoing “bizarre” crackdown on political activists by President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government, stating that “being an active and young conscious citizen has become a crime” in the country.

Chamisa on Tuesday highlighted the cases of several human rights defenders, civil society activists, trade unionists, and young politicians who have been arrested and detained.

This comes after 78 political prisoners, including a one-year-old child, were detained on June 16, 2024, while celebrating Africa Youth Day at the home of former cabinet Minister Jameson Timba.

They are accused of holding an unsanctioned political gathering. Seventy four of them remain in prison 45 days later without bail or trial.

Human rights activists Robson Chere, Namatai Kwekweza, opposition councillor Samuel Gwenzi and Vusumuzi Moyo were arrested last week after being pulled out of the plane at Robert Mugabe International Airport.

They were detained for eight hours before being formally charged for participating in a demonstration.

Chere was allegedly severely tortured. He is waiting for bail in order to access medical services.

Over 100 political activists are currently being detained in connection with planning to hold demonstrations in the upcoming Southern African Development Community (SADC) summit in Harare.

Chamisa noted that the individuals are being targeted for advocating for a better Zimbabwe, women’s rights, workers’ rights, and speaking out against injustices.

“Many other people (young and old) are spending nights in the prison cells after being taken abruptly and brazenly for no crime but being targets for simply exercising their constitutional freedom of association,” he said in a statement he posted on his WhatsApp channel.

“In Zimbabwe, being an active conscious citizen and being young has become a crime. The citizens, especially the young people, are persecuted for their beliefs and for wanting better lives.

“In Zimbabwe, it has been turned criminal to be young. This assault and onslaught on the citizens is a clarion call for unity across political divides to condemn and rebuke these violations, violence and injustice.”

Chamisa called on SADC and the region at large to condemn the suppression of the dissent in Zimbabwe.

“Fellow citizens of SADC and all African countries, this can’t be civilised politics. This is bizarre, abnormal and must be condemned by all progressives across the world,” he said.

During the time of writing this article, the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) hinted that the arrest of opposition activists is still going on with two of its members from Matabeleland South Graydon Phiri and Stanley Ngulube having been “summoned to appear before the Kezi Magistrate in connection with a meeting held in 2022”.

“We have received a report that Graydon Phiri and Stanley Ngulube, both from Matobo in Matabeleland South, have been summoned to appear before the Kezi Magistrate in connection with a meeting held in 2022,” CCC noted.

“This development highlights the ongoing harassment of innocent citizens by the Harare regime, which must be unequivocally condemned by all progressive citizens, organizations, and regional bodies, particularly the SADC.”

Meanwhile, former Binga North legislator Prince Dubeko Sibanda is at the centre mobilising protests against Mnangagwa.

“It’s NO LONGER time to BEG him. It’s no longer time to dialogue with him. Our target is to completely remove him & the entire system. The street will resolve our problems. We need to PUSH. FREEDOM is here,” he posted on his X handle.