Chamisa rebukes Zanu-PF

Former Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) leader, Nelson Chamisa, has criticized President Emmerson Mnangagwa for allegedly attempting to extend his time in office beyond 2028 by manipulating a faction within the ruling Zanu-PF party.

Mnangagwa, who came to power in 2018 after a coup ousted long-time president Robert Mugabe, is set to complete his second and constitutionally mandated term in 2028. However, some Zanu-PF members are reportedly lobbying for him to stay longer, claiming it is necessary to “complete unfinished developmental projects.”

Chamisa made his comments in a cryptic speech at the funeral of Glenview South Member of Parliament (MP), Grandmore Hakata, in Harare on Saturday. In his address, Chamisa condemned the state of governance in Zimbabwe, pointing to failing infrastructure and poor service delivery as a result of bad leadership. He expressed disbelief at the suggestion that Mnangagwa should remain in office beyond 2028.

“Chinonzi mumiriri kugara nevanhu, kutaura nevanhu, kufamba nevanhu, kubuda muvanhu, uchidzokera muvanhu, uchitaura zvevanhu, usingakanganwi vanhu, usingarasi vanhu,” Chamisa said, emphasizing the disconnect between leaders and the people. “I saw the roads, then the sewage, then the shops, everything is in ruins. I asked, why? You speak of things you’ve destroyed, and now you want to go to the mountain with what you’ve done. Where do you want to go?”

Chamisa urged opposition members to uphold the values that the late Hakata fought for, stressing the need to defend citizens’ rights and welfare. Hakata, a vocal Chamisa supporter, gained prominence after his arrest shortly before the 2023 general elections for allegedly holding an unauthorized car rally. Despite being imprisoned, he won his seat and was only released after the elections.

Hinting at a possible political comeback, Chamisa, who stepped down as CCC president citing Zanu-PF’s infiltration of the opposition, urged his supporters to stay strong and vigilant. He declared that Mnangagwa’s exit was imminent, saying, “He who says I’m not going, is already gone.”

Fellow opposition activist and former legislator, Gift Ostallos Siziba, also weighed in, arguing that the majority of Zimbabweans are against the idea of a term extension. Siziba stated that the 2023 election results—widely disputed—must first be resolved before any conversation about 2028 can take place.

“We are the majority, and we won’t accept the 2030 agenda…you cannot extend a stolen mandate,” Siziba said. “Mnangagwa has no mandate to remain in office beyond 2028. The person elected by the people was Advocate Nelson Chamisa.”

Siziba also accused Zanu-PF of using United States dollars to buy the loyalty of certain opposition members, a tactic Hakata resisted, staying true to the struggle for democracy.

Despite Mnangagwa’s repeated denials, including his claim at the 2023 Zanu-PF National People’s Conference that he is a “constitutionalist” and would not seek a term extension, rumors persist that he is backing factionalists pushing the “2030 agenda.” This growing divide within Zanu-PF appears to signal the possibility of significant political maneuvering in the run-up to 2028.

As political tensions continue to rise, Chamisa’s calls for a change in leadership resonate strongly among Zimbabweans who feel disillusioned with the current government’s inability to deliver on its promises.

