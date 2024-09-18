Chamisa unveils his plan

Former opposition leader Nelson Chamisa has proposed a bold new initiative aimed at addressing Zimbabwe’s ongoing brain drain and ensuring that the country’s educational achievements lead to real economic and social progress. Chamisa’s plan, announced yesterday, seeks to create a comprehensive framework for citizens’ development from birth to adulthood, leveraging data and statistical models to improve job market outcomes for graduates.

The proposed Citizens’ Affairs Plan is designed to provide each individual with a national identity, social security, citizen number, and voter registration identification. This system will activate upon the completion of educational testing and qualification, aiming to align the job market with the skills of new graduates.

“In our proposal, these issues should be addressed from birth through a rigorous system that assigns each citizen a national identity and links it with social security, citizen number, and voter registration. This will be triggered when educational qualifications are completed,” Chamisa said in a statement.

Chamisa highlighted the disconnect between the educational system and job market, citing the recent graduation ceremony at the University of Zimbabwe, where 6,778 students, including 200 medical doctors, 256 lawyers, and 327 engineers, graduated. Despite this significant output, Chamisa pointed out that many graduates face limited job opportunities due to a shrinking industry and economic challenges.

“We produce graduates, but we have no viable market absorption plan to cater for the trained professionals we produce year in and year out,” Chamisa noted. He emphasized that the lack of strategic planning and career path guidance for graduates often leads to unemployment and brain drain, with talented individuals seeking opportunities abroad or remaining unemployed at home.

The plan aims to address these issues by integrating data across economic and social sectors to provide a more effective citizens’ affairs system. Chamisa stressed that the current lack of effective planning and opportunity has led to a significant loss of human capital, as many young Zimbabweans are forced to leave the country or struggle to find employment.

“Too many graduates either leave to seek greener pastures abroad or remain unemployed at home, joining the thousands already struggling without gainful employment or enterprise,” Chamisa said. “Only by implementing a radical, elaborate, thoughtful, and inclusive citizens’ affairs plan can we transform educational achievements into tangible growth and prosperity for all.”

Chamisa’s proposal aims to create a more coherent and supportive framework for managing citizens’ development, ensuring that Zimbabwe’s educational investments yield meaningful returns and contribute to the country’s overall growth and prosperity.

Source – newsday