CHANGE IS ON ITS WAY – MUNDUBILE



NRPUP Presidential Candidate Brian Mundubile is bubbling with confidence that there will be a change of government after August 13 elections.





And Mr Mundubile has urged civil servants to remain professional and impartial especially during the electoral period.



He said civil servants should perform their duties professionally and avoid placing themselves in compromising situations as the country heads to the polls.





He was speaking during a campaign rally in Chinsali District behind a fully packed Presidential Park.



Mr Mundubile has alleged that the current Government has failed to effectively manage the country’s affairs.





He said his administration will therefore introduce policies aimed at improving the livelihoods of Zambians if elected.



He has also assured small-scale miners that alleged harassment at gold mining sites will come to an end under an NRPUP government.





“The days of harassing our local people at gold mining sites will come to an end. Government cannot employ everyone, so we will support and empower small-scale miners instead of displacing them. At the same time, we will complete key infrastructure projects starting with the Chinsali-Mulinsolo Road, township roads in Chinsali and the Mbesuma Bridge so that Muchinga and Northern provinces are fully opened up for development,” Mr Mundubile said.





Meanwhile, His running mate Makebi Zulu has bemoaned the alleged deteriorating levels of freedom of expression due to Cyber laws.



“CHA CHA CHA NUMBER two has come.

This government is restricting people from speaking out. The last five years have been difficult. You talk online, they say it is Cyber Crime. If you say Government is not doing its job, you get arrested,” he said.



Several leaders under the Tonse Pamodzi Alliance also attended the rally.



Kbn TV



📸 Bernard Kamba