By Maxwell Chongu

CHANGES AT THE JUDICIARY SHOULD BE BLAMED ON CARELESS STATEMENTS ISSUED BY OPPOSITION POLITICAL LEADERS.

I expect politicians to be morally upright as they politic and not issuing misguided political statements that pose a threat of compromising our justice system.

Lately there has been a statement purported to have come from a senior political player which says and i quote ” We are in full control of the system, they are loyal to us ” end of quote

It’s nonsensical to accuse PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA of being a dictator over changes made at the judiciary yet we have opposition political leaders carelessly boasting of being in full control of the system, something that triggered mistrust which led to unprecedented changes at the lusaka magistrate courts.

The judiciary should be a neutral ground void of any political manipulation or interference as it is the last and final hope for any agreived citizen in terms of justice, inline with laws enshrined in our supreme document of our land herein referred to as the CONSTITUTION.

Changes at the judiciary have sparked several debates across the nation with some sections of the society accusing the head of state President Hakainde Hichilema of trying to compromise the justice system in his favour while others are saying the changes were long overdue as no results were seen particularly in the fight against corruption.

Personally i feel opposition political leaders are to blame for the changes made at the judiciary due to their untimely public outbursts.

Lately we have seen several political figures being summoned by investigative wings questioned, arrested and taken before the courts of law for a fair and just trial which has seen others being acquitted.

However careless political utterances by certain opposition political leaders claiming to be in charge of the system have agitated state house creating suspicions that eventually affected the judiciary through unprecedented changes at the lusaka magistrate courts which has seen ten (10) magistrates being moved to different places a very unfortunate turn of events which could have been avoided.

Clearly carelessness in terms of issuance of political statements claiming to be in control of the system will not only pose as a threat to our justice system but will also disadvantage any PF affiliated person including the innocent ones appearing before the courts of law.

I expect politicians to stay clear from the civil service and arms of government as they politic to avoid compromising service delivery from noble institutions.

Let me also take this opportunity to advise politicians above all the Zambian citizenry not to believe convictions made by the public courts of opinion but to allow our courts legally mandated to discharge such duties do their job.

Let me make my humble appeal to the Patriotic Front Party acting President Hon. Given Lubinda to caution his members when making political statements to the public because careless statements could act as a recipe for civil disobedience.

Maxwell Chongu 🐍

