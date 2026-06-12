Charity Banda tells Nkandu Luo in phone exchange: “Is Lungu’s body personal to holder for you guys?”

Charity tells Luo in phone exchange: “Is Lungu’s body personal to holder for you guys?”





Miles Sampa’s PF national chairperson Charity Banda and Tonse/Pamodzi alliance member Professor Nkandu Luo have been involved in sharp exchanges over late president Lungu’s remains.





Luo, who served as a minister in the MMD and PF administrations, and was running mate to then incumbent president Edgar Lungu in the 2021 general election loss to the UPND, is said to have to have contacted Banda and told her to stop talking about late Lungu.





Banda, at the UPND rally on Wednesday urged President Hichilema, whom she has endorsed for the presidency, to do everything in his power to bury Lungu’s remains.





But Prof Luo is said to have called Banda and asked her to stop talking about Lungu.



But in reaction, Banda told Prof Luo that she should be the last person



https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/charity-tells-luo-in-phone-exchange-is-lungus-body-personal-to-holder-for-you-guys/