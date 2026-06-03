CHARITY DENOUNCES CRITICS IN ‘CK WHATSAPP GROUP’

… you attack me over readiness to work with UPND, when the owner of this group has gone to Kalaba





Miles Sampa’s PF faction acting national chairperson Charity Katongo Banda has denounced her fellow Chishimba Kambwili supporters in the Whatsapp group, ‘CK supporters only’, for criticising her remarks that she’s ready to work with UPND, when the owner of the group has moved on to work with the Citizens First.





Banda was denounced in the PF platforms, including in the ‘CK supporters only’ Whatsapp group she shares membership with many others, after her remarks to Daily Revelation that she was ready to work with the ruling UPND and others who saw value in her.





She was accused of being a PF traitor over her willingness to work with the same people who brought so much misery to the former ruling party and its members.





But Banda in reaction, via a voicenote availed by some of the members in the group to Daily Revelation, wondered why they were denouncing her when the person they were supporting had moved over to support Harry Kalaba’s Citizens First (CF).





She even suggested that the group should be changed to ‘Citizens



https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/charity-denounces-critics-in-ck-whatsapp-group-you-attack-me-over-readiness-to-work-with-upnd-when-the-owner-of-this-group-has-gone-to-kalaba/