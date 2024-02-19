Charity Katanga jailed for 3yrs imprisonment for possessing 10 Higer buses suspected to be proceeds of Crime

FORMER DEPUTY IG JAILED FOR 3 YEARS IMPRISONMENT.
February 19,2024
FORMER deputy inspector general of Police Charity Katanga, 46, waves at relatives as she was escorted to into a car to go to Chimbokaila.
The former Police deputy Chief has been jailed for being in possession of properties reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime valued at two million dollars .
If true. That’s okay and very welcome. However, investigators should not solely be relying on the accused person’s failure to prove legal income sourcing, instead they must find out which money(meant for) was embezzled for lay person’s to understand why some citizens suffering come about.