‎CHARLES CHANDA URGES PRESIDENT HICHILEMA TO CHANGE PUBLIC PERCEPTION FOR BETTER GOVERNANCE

‎



‎Charles Chanda, leader of the United Prosperous and Peaceful Zambia (UPPZ), has called on President Hakainde Hichilema to stop believing that he is hated by Zambians.



‎

‎Chanda believes that changing this perception is essential for the President to better serve the nation.

‎

‎Chanda’s comments come in reaction to the President’s recent address, where concerns about constitutional amendments were discussed.



‎

‎He stated that Zambians are not against the amendments themselves, but they are worried about how quickly the process is moving without listening to the voices of the people. “It is important for the President to understand that people want to be part of these discussions,” he said.



‎

‎While Chanda indicated that UPPZ supports the need for constitutional changes, he emphasized the importance of addressing contentious issues first, particularly the 2016 constitution. “This constitution has left many citizens confused, and even angels in heaven would struggle to interpret it. We need clarity first,” he explained.



‎

‎Chanda urged the government to engage more with the public and take their concerns seriously. “Listening to the voices of the people is key to restoring trust in leadership,” he remarked.



‎

‎He also encouraged Zambians to unite in pushing for meaningful changes that would benefit everyone.

‎



‎In conclusion, Chanda reaffirmed his commitment to working with the government, saying, “We agree on the need for amendments, but let’s do it the right way, by including the voices of the people.” His call for transparency and a collaborative approach reflects the desires of Zambians for a more inclusive governance process.

‎