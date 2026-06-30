CHASEFU NORTH CANDIDATE REPORTS VOTER CARD GRABBING



Independent parliamentary candidate for Chasefu North, Captain Towani Chipeta, has formally written to the Anti Corruption Commission and other law enforcement agencies to investigate the alleged grabbing of voters’ cards from the electorate in the area.





She has since officially reported the matter to the Zambia Police Service and the Anti Corruption Commission.



In a media statement, Chipeta explained that the actions constitute a serious violation of the Electoral Process Act, which explicitly prohibits the unlawful possession or use of another person’s voter registration document.





Chipeta observed that such actions undermine the integrity of the electoral process and disenfranchise legitimate voters by depriving them of their right to cast a ballot.



She noted that the unlawful collection of voter cards, often linked to promises of empowerment programmes or political favours, is prohibited under Regulation 39 of the Electoral Process (Registration of Voters) Regulations.





Chipeta advanced that the actions also amount to a criminal offence under the Penal Code, punishable by imprisonment without the option of a fine.



She said that the confiscation of voter cards denies citizens their constitutional right to participate in free and fair elections.





Chipeta affirmed that the law is clear on the issue and that those responsible must face the full force of the law.



She emphasised that any form of coercion or intimidation, including the misuse of personal voter information, is contrary to democratic principles and the Electoral Code of Conduct.





Chipeta called on the ACC and other agencies to act swiftly and impartially to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice.





She further urged the Electoral Commission of Zambia to strengthen enforcement of electoral laws to protect voters from such malpractices.





Chipeta stated that the security of the electoral process is paramount and that these incidents must be thoroughly investigated.