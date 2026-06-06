CHAWAMA ATTACKS ON TONSE MEMBERS BY ALLEGED UPND CADRES CONDEMNED



By Josphat Mbewe



Political Analyst Rudolf Mwanza has condemned violent attacks on Tonse Alliance members allegedly carried out by UPND cadres in Chawama yesterday during a memorial service for former President Edgar Lungu, which was disrupted by suspected party cadres.





Mr. Mwanza has noted that while the UPND has positioned itself as championing the fight against political violence, it is concerning that its members appear to be perpetuating the same vice.





In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Mwanza has since urged the UPND to counsel its youths and ensure they are not used as instruments of violence.





He has also called on young people to resist manipulation by politicians who advance violence for selfish gain.





A group of suspected UPND cadres allegedly attacked some Tonse Alliance members yesterday afternoon during a peaceful procession from a memorial service held in honour of former President Lungu.



PHOENIX NEWS