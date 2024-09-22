Check out Cristiano Ronaldo’s opinion on Barca’s Lamine Yamal and Jude Bellingham

Cristiano Ronaldo has expressed his belief that Barcelona’s rising star Lamine Yamal will emerge as “the best player of this new generation.” The five-time Ballon d’Or recipient noted that he has been highly impressed with the 17-year-old’s performances to date.

“He’s got a huge potential,” Ronaldo told Rio Ferdinand in his Youtube channel. “I see a lot of talent. But let’s see during his journey what’s going to happen.

“But I think he’ll make it. He will be the best player of this new generation.”

Yamal, who scored Barcelona’s lone goal in their 2-1 Champions League defeat to Monaco on Thursday, has broken numerous records since making his debut.

At just 16, he became the youngest goal scorer in La Liga history and the youngest player to appear in a European Championship.

His standout performances helped Spain secure the 2024 Euros title, earning him the Young Player of the Tournament award.

Girona manager Míchel Sánchez, after watching Yamal’s performance in the Catalan derby on Sunday, remarked that he believes the young star has the potential to reach the level of Lionel Messi.

However, Yamal insists he wants to be his own player even though he is honoured to be compared to Barca legend Messi, “the greatest player in the history of football.”

Ronaldo said he believes Yamal is in the right place to do great things.

“He needs luck because he is very young,” Ronaldo said. “I hope he doesn’t have any problems [injuries]. He is in a context that helps him a lot. Spain’s national team is really good.”

Al Nassr forward praised Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham for his impressive performances.

Since joining the Spanish giants in the summer of 2023, the England international has made a significant impact, netting 23 goals and providing 13 assists, playing a key role in helping Los Blancos secure both La Liga and the Champions League titles.

Bellingham’s exceptional debut season at the Bernabéu earned him the title of La Liga’s best player.

“I think he is going to be one of the best players of this new generation,” Ronaldo said of Bellingham. “It’s the same [as Yamal], great talent, huge potential.

“You go to a club where the environment is clean, that it’s good, and you grow like the others, like [Madrid players] Camavinga, Rodrygo, like Vinícius. I think he [Bellingham] is in a team that will help him become a top player.”