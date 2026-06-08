BREAKING NEWS: CHELLAH TUKUTA FACES K10 MILLION DEFAMATION SUIT OVER FACEBOOK POST

Lusaka, June 8, 2026 @Zambia Political Watch

Social media commentator Chellah Tukuta has been served with a demand letter seeking K10 million in damages over alleged defamatory remarks published on his Facebook page, Chellah Tukuta Studios.

According to the letter seen by Zambia Political Watch, Lawyers representing businessman Kapalasa Phiri says Tukuta falsely claimed that Phiri benefited from government contracts through his alleged family relationship with former Cabinet Minister Garry Nkombo.

“Gary gave all the contracts to Kapalasa his in-law, his sisters and his children.”

The legal team maintains that Kapalasa Phiri has never received any government contract through Garry Nkombo and describes the allegations as “wholly fabricated and untrue.”

The lawyers contend that the publication severely damaged their client’s reputation and was made maliciously under the headline, “GARY WAS A VERY GREEDY MINISTER,” which they say was designed to attract maximum public attention and ridicule.

The law firm has demanded the immediate removal of the post, a public apology to remain on the Facebook page for 30 days, a written undertaking against future publications of a similar nature, and payment of K10 million in damages.

The letter warns that failure to comply within seven days will result in court proceedings for defamation, aggravated damages, an injunction and legal costs.