CHELLAH TUKUTA NEVER BITE THE HANDS THAT FED YOU- Richard Tembo – The Advocate

Richard Tembo – The Advocate

CHELLAH TUKUTA NEVER BITE THE HANDS THAT FED YOU

HH is a good man, to honour the struggle and contribution that CHELLAH TUKUTA rendered to UPND while in opposition President HH immediately appointed CHELLAH as a presidential photographer to honour him for his support but since A SAKA CAN NEVER TURN TO A TENTE Tukuta went back to his former thuggery behaviour of insulting and mocking people on social media.

This brought shame to the appointing authority but even after this HH knew that CHELLAH is a son of the house so instead of simply firing him he decided to send him on a foreign mission as a diplomat to Brazil hoping the diplomatic etiquettes would make CHELLAH change his ways.

But instead of sticking to his job as a diplomat CHELLAH got even worse with his social media drama, he insulted and mocked fellow Zambians regardless of their gender, this forced Zambians to lodge complaints against him to the state which led to him being recalled.

Honestly who do we blame for his job loss? HH? Government officials? Or his diarrhoea stricken mouth full of insults?

Today he has turned against the government and busy threatening to bring down government. What an ungrateful human being but he should know that Zambians are not fools to just get swayed by every nonsense anyone rants, Zambians are able to judge who is right and wrong and in this case ba CHELLAH TUKUTA you brought everything upon yourself so just humble yourself and be grateful for the rare opportunities that you were given.