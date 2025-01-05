Chelsea Fans Blame Jackson For Crystal Palace Draw

Chelsea fans have taken to social media to blast Nicolas Jackson following his poor performance in the disappointing 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

The Blues continued their poor run of form in the Premier League, failing to win their last four games against Everton, Fulham, Ipswich, and Crystal Palace.

Cole Palmer gave the visitors the lead in the 13th minute before Philippe Mateta restored parity for Crystal Palace in the 82nd minute to snatch a late point for the hosts.

Maresca’s men dominated possession in the encounter but they failed to kill off the game with Senegalese striker Nicolas Jackson particularly at fault for missing three clear chances

The club’s supporters have voiced their discontent on social media following Jackson’s wastefulness in front of goal.

Ejikem revealed that Jackson is not an elite striker, demanding that the club needs an elite forward.

He wrote on X: Jackson is simply not an elite striker. Chelsea fans who keep insisting he’s perfect for the team piss me off, he puts in some brilliant performances here & there but is not trustworthy. We need a proper striker, an elite marksman. I’m tired.”

JinnCFC wrote on X: Jackson is not a striker who wins you a title, poor Finishing, lack of vision in the box, poor technical ability, poor position, poor decision-making. We need a proper 9.

CFC Blessed wrote on X: “Nicolas Jackson is the one who cost us the 3 points today, he had a lot of chances to score a goal and he couldn’t even shoot on goal, terrible performance and it looks like he went back to factory settings.”

Sporty Vibe called on Chelsea to sign Osimhen to replace Jackson.

He wrote on X: New year, same old Chelsea, We are so good at keeping our opponent alive in every game. We screw up by not converting our chances and this is going on for years. We deserve this. Sell Jackson ASAP and go for Osimhen or a top striker.”

Precee wrote on X: “Jackson is a backup striker not lead in any top club. I don’t understand what Chelsea is doing regarding getting an elite consistent and clinical striker. He caused us three points today.”

Faysal wrote on X: Jackson needs to come out and apologise for this, the game should’ve been over by the 60th minute. Four games in a row Chelsea have chances but can’t finish their chances.”

Garnet didn’t hold back in his criticism, comparing Jackson’s shooting ability to a 10-year-old boy.

He wrote on X: “A striker that doesn’t jump for balls, doesn’t shoot with his left leg, has the shot power of a 10-year-old boy, doesn’t have any box presence, doesn’t hustle.”

Chelsea failed to hit the target with any of their six shots in the second half before Mateta brought Crystal Palace back into the game.

The Blues have gone from being touted as a title contender in December to struggling to win matches, which could dampen their Champions League qualification hopes.

Maresca’s men will be back in Premier League action against Bournemouth on January 14, three days after taking on Morecambe in the FA Cup.