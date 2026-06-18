CHEMBE SOCIALIST PARTY CANDIDATE WITHDRAWLS…REJOINS UPND, ENDORSES CLIFF MPUNDU

CHEMBE SOCIALIST PARTY CANDIDATE WITHDRAWLS



FORMER SOCIALIST PARTY PARLIAMENTARY ASPIRANT REJOINS UPND, ENDORSES CLIFF MPUNDU



CHEMBE 17 June, 2026– Former Socialist Party parliamentary aspirant for Chembe in Luapula Province, Matthews Songwe Bwele, has officially rejoined the United Party for National Development (UPND), declaring his full support for the ruling party and its adopted parliamentary candidate, Cliff Mpundu.





Speaking before a jubilant crowd during his reception into the UPND, Mr. Songwe Bwele announced that he will now serve as campaign manager for Mr. Mpundu in the forthcoming general election.





Urging the people of Chembe to vote uniformly for all UPND candidates, from councillors and the council chairperson to the parliamentary candidate and President Hakainde Hichilema.





Mr. Songwe Bwele said unity is the key to accelerating development in the district, adding that supporting the UPND at every level of leadership would make it easier for the people of Chembe to benefit from government programmes and infrastructure development.





He reminded supporters that he was the UPND parliamentary candidate in 2021 and played a significant role in establishing and strengthening the party’s presence in Chembe.



Explaining his decision to leave the Socialist Party, Mr. Songwe Bwele described the party as “not progressive” and declared that he no longer wished to be associated with it.

“I don’t want to hear anything about the Socialist Party. Vote for UPND,” he told the cheering supporters.





He further appealed to the people of Luapula Province to give President Hakainde Hichilema overwhelming support in the upcoming August elections.





His remarks were met with thunderous applause as the crowd repeatedly chanted, “Ebaume aba!” “These are real men!”, in celebration of his decision to join the UPND.



Palm TV