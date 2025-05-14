CHESTER BOUNCES BACK WITH NEW ALBUM AFTER YOUTUBE CHANNEL LOSS SETBACK, ACCUMULATING OVER 16 MILLION VIEWS IN 10 MONTHS





Zambian artist Moses Ngandwe alias Chester MORE POWER has shown that resilience, consistency and talent is the recipe for success as his come back from loosing his YouTube channel to accumulating over 16.4 million views and 73,000 subscribers on his new channel in 10 months has left industry peers in awe.





The singer has seen tremendous success after the release of his masterpiece album “I AM ON MY WAY” with three singles standing out and achieving millions of views on YouTube. The songs that have put the singer back on the spotlight include





● Eondangana Nankwe with over 8.9 million YouTube views

● Mwakamba Late with over 2.2 million YouTube views

● Bele with over 1.5 million YouTube views





All these songs where release a little over seven months ago but up to date, they still keep people in tavens on their feets the whole night and young one singing along all the time signifying the songs’ highly infectious nature.





Chester More Power’s album, which went on to accumulate over 3.7 million boomplay streams since its release in 2024, has remained top of the charts, which not only includes DSPs but also Radio and TV.





Radio presenter Paige Ethy Kamanga on 29th April 2025 – praised the singer on his authenticity and consistency, which has yeilded admirable success, a message many industry people including rapper Macky 2 agreed with.





“One interesting fact I spotted is that he(Chester) never changed how he made his music to try to fit in. He made music how he has always made and stayed authentic and original to his identity,” said radio goddess Paige Ethy Kamanga in part of her appreciation post for the singer.





Chester More Power has been making music for over 20 years and up to date, the singer seems like he is still in his prime with new artists standing no chance to compete – as his music plays almost on every corner club in Zambia. True to his album title, he is still on his way to success.



