Nakonde District Commissioner’s Official Vehicle Stolen



The official vehicle of the Nakonde District Commissioner, a white Toyota Land Cruiser with registration number GRZ 840 DA, has been stolen from the Nakonde Town Council premises.





The vehicle was last used on Friday by the police to attend a burial ceremony for their collegue, a police intelligence officer in Chaba, Chilubi mainland, in Northern Province.



The vehicle was parked at the council premises, which is fenced, and the keys were kept at the reception area, where council security officers are stationed.





The theft was discovered on Tuesday morning, May 13, 2025 when the District Administrative Officer, Alex Sinkala, went to fetch the vehicle.





Mr Sinkala had been instructed by the District Commissioner, Marvelous Sikapizye, to get the vehicle so that they could attend the burial of Chieftainess Waitwika’s nephew in Waitwika.





However only keys were collected at the council reception.



The DC’s driver is currently on short leave, having lost his mother, and was attending her burial this morning.





suspect that the vehicle may have been stolen between Saturday and Monday night.





The matter has been reported to the police



