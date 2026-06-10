New Assessment: Apache Was Targeted, Not Lost in an Accident



New intelligence assessments suggest the downing of a U.S. Army AH-64 Apache helicopter off the coast of Oman was not an accident.





Security analysts increasingly believe Iran deliberately used drones to intercept the aircraft, viewing the Apache as a major threat to Iranian naval operations in the Strait of Hormuz.





The helicopter is widely used to protect commercial shipping and counter Iran’s fast attack boats, making its loss a significant tactical victory for Tehran if the assessment is confirmed.