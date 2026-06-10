Iran Reinforces Coastal Defenses



Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has reportedly begun reinforcing coastal defense positions along the Persian Gulf following U.S. airstrikes earlier in the day.





Military sources indicate Tehran is deploying additional anti-ship missiles and replacement radar systems to areas affected by the strikes, particularly around the strategic port city of Sirik.





Iran has also declared that the ceasefire is effectively over, warning that no truce can exist while U.S. forces continue military operations in the region.