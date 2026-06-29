Chidimma Adetshina Reportedly Facing Deportation Proceedings from South Africa



Controversial former Miss South Africa finalist and Miss Universe Nigeria titleholder Chidimma Adetshina is facing deportation from South Africa after allegedly being found living in Cape Town illegally earlier this month, according to Sunday World report.





The 25-year-old beauty queen appeared in the Cape Town Regional Court on 9 June following her arrest in Summer Greens. She was released on a warning and is due back in court next month, as the Department of Home Affairs (DHA) pursues deportation proceedings.





Court papers filed by an immigration officer outline the department’s case for detaining Adetshina for the purpose of deportation. The development stems from her previous citizenship controversy.





Born in Soweto to a Nigerian father and a mother of Mozambican origin, Adetshina withdrew from the Miss South Africa 2024 pageant after fraud allegations against her mother led to revoked ID documents and a Hawks investigation. She later competed as Miss Universe Nigeria and has made return visits to South Africa.





The matter has reignited public debate about citizenship verification, document fraud, and how the Home Affairs department handles cases involving foreign-linked individuals. Investigations remain ongoing.