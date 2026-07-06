CHIEF CHITAMBO URGES VOTERS TO RETAIN PRESIDENT HICHILEMA



CHIEF Chitambo of Central Province has urged residents of Chitambo District to support President Hakainde Hichilema in the August 13 general election, saying the Head of State had brought visible development to the area.





Speaking when President Hichilema addressed a campaign rally at Mpelembe Village yesterday, the traditional leader said he was proud to publicly support the President because he had witnessed the government’s development efforts firsthand.





Chief Chitambo described the President’s visit as historic, noting that no sitting Head of State had previously visited Mpelembe Village.



“What has happened today is a very big thing. A sitting President visiting us here is something special. No sitting President has ever come to Mpelembe Village before,” he said.





The chief urged residents to appreciate the progress made under the UPND administration and to continue supporting the President, whom he said had laid a strong foundation for national development.





He added that the country was headed in the right direction and expressed confidence that more development would follow if the current administration was retained.





“Please hold on to this President. Don’t let him go because he is your luck,” Chief Chitambo said.



The traditional leader also endorsed all UPND candidates contesting in the forthcoming general election.