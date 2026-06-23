Release Malozo Sichone



Chief Katyetye Calls for Release of Malozo Sichone, Warns Detention Could Generate Sympathy Vote





Chief Katyetye of the Tambo-speaking people of Isoka District in Muchinga Province has called on the Zambia Police Service to immediately release former Isoka Member of Parliament and National Reconciliation Party for Unity and Prosperity (NRPUP) parliamentary candidate Malozo Sichone or clearly inform the public on the next course of action in the matter.





The traditional leader says the three days Mr. Sichone has spent in police custody are enough for police to conclude investigations and determine whether he has a case to answer.





Chief Katyetye has warned that if the matter is not handled professionally, it risks being perceived as a political prosecution and could negatively affect support for both the ruling party and President Hakainde Hichilema in Isoka and surrounding areas.





In an interview with Chete FM Chief Katyetye has further argued that although police have maintained that Mr. Sichone has only been detained and not arrested, his freedom of movement has been restricted and the distinction may not be clear to many members of the public.





Mr. Sichone was detained by police in Isoka on Saturday before being transferred to Chinsali Central Police Station later the same day.



He was subsequently moved to Lusaka in the early hours of Sunday.





In a statement issued on Sunday, Zambia Police Service spokesperson Godfrey Chilabi confirmed that Mr. Sichone was being held in connection with investigations into alleged seditious practices.





When contacted again on Monday afternoon, Mr. Chilabi said there were no further developments and that Mr. Sichone remained in custody while investigations continued.



On several occasions, President Hakainde Hichilema has publicly urged law enforcement agencies to conduct investigations before effecting arrests.





While police have not announced any formal charge against Mr. Sichone, they have maintained that he remains detained as investigations continue.



Section 33 of the Criminal Procedure Code, Chapter 88 of the Laws of Zambia, provides that a person arrested by police should ordinarily be released on police bond within 24 hours where the offence is bailable.





Where bond is not granted, the suspect should be brought before a court.



Exceptions apply in non-bailable offences such as murder and certain other capital offences.





Police have not yet indicated how long the investigations are expected to take or whether Mr. Sichone will eventually be formally charged.





Mr. Sichone served as Member of Parliament for Isoka Constituency until 2021 when the former ruling Patriotic Front did not adopt him for re-election





Under Section 57 of the Penal Code, a person convicted of seditious practices is liable to a fine or imprisonment for a term not exceeding seven years, or both.