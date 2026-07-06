CHIEF MUKUNI ENDORSES HH FOR 2026 ELECTIONS



His Royal Highness Munokalya Mupotola IV Siloka III Mukuni XIX of the Toka Leya people in Kazungula District has endorsed President Hakainde Hichilema’s bid for re-election in the 2026 General Election.





The traditional leader said Zambia has recorded notable progress under the UPND administration over the past five years, citing improved economic stability, stronger foreign exchange reserves, and a recovery in agricultural production following two consecutive bumper harvests after periods of drought.





He also highlighted the introduction of free education, which has now been entrenched in law, as well as the expansion of the nationwide school feeding programme as key achievements of the current administration.





Chief Mukuni further pointed to renewed investor confidence in the mining sector and the recruitment of thousands of young people into the public service as additional indicators of national progress.





He said that, as King of the Bene Mukuni and a citizen of Zambia, he has a responsibility to speak truthfully whenever the national interest demands it, adding that his position transcends partisan politics.





Chief Mukuni said he is convinced that President Hichilema deserves a second term to consolidate the gains made over the past five years, preserve stability, and sustain the country’s development agenda.



He has since called on Zambians to support President Hichilema in the forthcoming general election.