CHIEF OFFERS 10 PIN FOR ANYONE WHO WILL KILL STRAY LION IN ITEZHI TEZHI

CHIEF Chikaza Munyama of Itezhi tezhi District in Southern Province has pledged K10,000 or a cow as a reward to anyone who will kill a lone lion roaming in his chiefdom.

The Traditional Leader tells Byta FM Zambia that the lion has been wandering in his chiefdom mostly in the night for six months and has since killed over 40 animals.

Chikaza Munyama explains that the Department of National Parks and Wildlife has been engaged on several occasions but has failed to trace and kill the lion.

The Traditional Leader notes that no person has so far been attacked by the lion, however fearing that people’s lives might be in danger.

Meanwhile, Ministry of Tourism Permanent Secretary Evans Muhanga has described the chief’s pledge as illegal.

Muhanga states that officers under the Department of National Parks and Wildlife are the only people mandated to control human and animal conflict in the country.