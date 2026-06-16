Chief Tungati buried.



His Royal Highness Imfumu Tungati of the Isansa Bemba Kingdom was laid to rest yesterday in Luwingu District.





Hundreds of subjects gathered at Shimumbi to pay their final respects to the late traditional leader. Family members, government officials, local residents, and fellow traditional leaders from across Northern Province attended the burial ceremony.





According to Luwingu News Today’s Mildred Lesa of

Luwingu District, the large turnout underscored the respect and influence Chief Tungati commanded throughout his reign. Burial proceedings were conducted at the newly established royal burial site within the Isansa and Lubumbu areas, in accordance with palace arrangements that had been announced earlier.





She said mourners described the late chief as a unifying figure whose leadership contributed to the development and preservation of cultural values within the kingdom. The ceremony was marked by traditional rites and tributes as the community bid farewell to their revered leader.





The Bemba Royal Establishment announced with deep sorrow the death of His Royal Highness Imfumu Tungati of the Isansa Bemba Kingdom in Luwingu District, Northern Province in Saturday 13th June, 2026.





The late traditional leader’s remains arrived at Kasama Airport from Lusaka on Sunday, 14 June 2026, before being transported to Tungati in Luwingu District for funeral proceedings.





The Royal Establishment explained that in recent years, the Tungati throne had been restructured from being occupied by a son of Mwamba to a son of Shimumbi. Consequently, His Royal Highness was not buried at the Milenge Royal Grave in Kasama. Instead, a new royal burial site was established within the Isansa and Lubumbu areas.





The Bemba Royal Establishment conveyed its condolences to the bereaved royal family, subjects of the Isansa Bemba Kingdom, and all those affected by the loss.