CHIKANKATA WOMAN GETS RAPED BY 5 MEN



A 37-YEAR-OLD woman of Chikakanta district in Southern Province was on Friday almost left dead by five men after they exchanged turns in raping her at night.



The survivor, Enedy Chizonde had gone to attend her grandmother’s memorial service with two of her friends who she only identified as Bina Mutinta and Bina Mama.



And when they reached there, she found two young men that she knew who were taking alcohol in the company of three other males she did not know.



The men then called her to join them in taking the local brewed beer called Mutete.



And because she knew two of them, Guza Kalinda and Mike Hanzekule who are aged between 19 and 26, she decided to join them in utilising the mouth to down the alcoholic beverage.



But the men however had a plan of marinating her with alcohol so they could later have her.



After they noticed that Chizonde was drunk to the level they wanted, the five men took her to the house of Kalinda around 22:00 hours and ordered her to be quiet if she wanted her life.



They then undressed her and started raping her , beginning with the owner of the house, followed by Hanzekule until she became unconscious.



Her two friends who she went with noticed her absence and began searching for her until they discovered her unconscious and naked body in the house she was abused in.



They then informed family members about what happened who then called and questioned Kalinda on the act as he was mentioned by the survivor, and he accepted having raped her with his four friends.



The family then decided to drag him to the police station to report the matter, but as they were going to Malabo Police Post, the suspect escaped.



Southern Province Police Commanding Officer, Auxensio Daka who confirmed the incident said the survivor still reported the matter to the police and complained that the act left her with painful private parts and body pains.



“However Police have issued a medical report form to the victim who has since been rushed to Chikankata mission hospital for treatment, as police have instituted a man hunt for the suspect who escaped and the four others,” said Daka.



By Buumba Mwitumwa

Kalemba