CHILE ONE THREATENS NEIGHBOR WITH GUN OVER HIS STRAY DOG



A resident identified as Sepo Mukoboto has accused popular Zambian musician Chile One MrZambia of harassment following an alleged dispute involving the musician’s dog.





According to Mukoboto, the incident occurred around midnight when Chile One and members of his household allegedly went to his residence after the dog reportedly strayed into the family’s yard.





Mukoboto claimed that his family attempted to handle the matter peacefully and engage in dialogue with the musician. However, he alleged that the situation escalated, with Chile One allegedly banging on the gate, issuing threats, and demanding the release of the dog





He further claimed that the family’s gate was damaged during the confrontation and alleged that threats involving a firearm were made.





In a social media post, Mukoboto expressed disappointment over the incident and questioned the musician’s conduct, calling on members of the public to weigh in on the matter.





As of publication, Chile One MrZambia had not publicly responded to the allegations, and the claims remain unverified.