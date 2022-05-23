TAYALI RELEASED ON BOND

Economic and Equity Party -EEP- leader CHILUFYA TAYALI has been released on Police Bond.

TAYALI was on Friday last week charged and arrested by Police in Lukulu, Western Province for defamation of the President.

The Offence of Defamation of the President is contrary to section 69 of the penal code Chapter 87 of the Law of Zambia.

Police Spokesperson RAE HAMOONGA has confirmed adding that Mr TAYALI, 47 of Roma Township is waiting to appear in court.

Mr. TAYALI is accused of publishing defamatory remarks on his face book page on May, 13th 2022.