China appoints two new generals amid sweeping military anti-corruption purge



China has promoted two senior officers to the rank of General as Beijing continues a major shake-up of the People’s Liberation Army following the removal of several high-ranking military leaders in recent months.





President Xi Jinping officially promoted Zhang Xuguang and Wang Gang during a ceremony on Friday, with Zhang also being appointed to lead the Central Military Commission’s anti-corruption inspection body.





The move is widely seen as part of efforts to rebuild the PLA’s senior leadership, strengthen political control within the armed forces, and ensure continued loyalty to the Communist Party as military restructuring continues.





The appointments could also position both officers for future roles within the Central Military Commission, China’s highest military decision-making body.