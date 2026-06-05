China isn’t turning away from Iranian oil. It’s challenging Washington.



Despite U.S. sanctions, Chinese refineries continue buying Iranian crude, even as weaker profit margins and slower domestic demand have reduced the pace of purchases.





The bigger story? China buys more than 80% of Iran’s exported oil.



This is no longer just about energy. It’s a high-stakes battle over economic influence, geopolitical power, and the real effectiveness of U.S. sanctions when the world’s second-largest economy refuses to fall in line.





Washington is trying to cut off a key source of revenue for Tehran. Beijing argues those sanctions are illegitimate and says it will continue protecting its own energy security and national interests.





What started as a dispute between the United States and Iran is now becoming a test of China’s ability to build alternative trade networks outside the Western-dominated financial system.





 Is this the beginning of a new global economic order—or a growing confrontation between the world’s biggest powers?