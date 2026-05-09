CHINA REJECTS UKRAINE’S DEBT PLEA🚨🚨🚨



The financial pressure on Ukraine has reached a breaking point. Beijing has reportedly denied a request from Kyiv to delay the repayment of a $30.8 billion debt.

President Zelensky made a direct appeal through his ambassador, citing the country’s collapsing economy, but China has refused to grant any more time.





This isn’t just about money; it’s about power. Reports suggest that during the negotiations, Zelensky hinted that a refusal could lead to complications for China regarding Taiwan and North Korea. .

In Beijing, these statements were seen as a sign of pure panic. China is sending a clear message: their friendship with Russia is strong, and they are not interested in helping a nation that aligns itself with the West.





While Ukraine begs for more time, China is sticking to the contract. They are showing the world that “aid” from the East comes with hard rules that don’t change just because you are in a war.

Ukraine is now trapped between a battlefield it cannot win and a mountain of debt it cannot pay. The “economic shield” they hoped for from China has turned into a wall.





Is Zelensky’s attempt to pressure China a smart move or a desperate mistake? How much longer can Ukraine survive if its creditors start demanding their money right now?



Share this to show the hidden side of the war. Follow AsaliNews for more.



#ChinaUkraine #DebtCrisis #GlobalPower