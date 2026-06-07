China Says It Expelled Dutch Frigate Near Disputed Paracel Islands



Chinese authorities say military forces were deployed to track, warn, and expel the Dutch frigate HNLMS De Ruyter after it allegedly entered waters surrounding the disputed Paracel Islands without Beijing’s authorization.





According to the PLA Southern Theatre Command, Chinese naval and air assets were dispatched to monitor the vessel and conduct what Beijing described as control measures. Chinese officials also claimed electronic interference measures were used against the frigate’s helicopter operations in the area.





The Netherlands rejected the accusation, stating that HNLMS De Ruyter was operating in accordance with international law and exercising freedom of navigation in international waters.





The incident is the latest confrontation in the South China Sea, where competing territorial claims continue to generate tensions between China and foreign naval forces operating in the region.





Following the encounter near the Paracel Islands, the Dutch warship later continued its voyage through the Taiwan Strait, where it was again monitored by Chinese military forces.