Chinese BYD’s own car carrier ship has docked in Melbourne with 4,809 EVs and hybrids its first-ever direct voyage to Australia.





The BYD Zhengzhou arrived at Port Melbourne this week carrying nearly 5,000 new energy vehicles, including BYD and Denza models spanning fully electric and plug-in hybrid variants. Melbourne takes the first batch of 1,855 vehicles, with Sydney and Brisbane next in line.





The timing isn’t coincidental. Fuel prices have been brutal this year, and BYD clearly saw the opening. Back in April, the company committed to pushing an extra 30,000 vehicles into the Australian market across May and June this shipment is the first major delivery under that promise.





What makes this one different from previous shipments is the vessel itself. The Zhengzhou is BYD-owned, purpose-built for car transport, and this is the first time one of their own ships has made the run to Australia. BYD already overtook Tesla as Australia’s top-selling electric brand in 2026, and delivered its 100,000th NEV in the country just last month.





With 30,000 more units still to come before July, the pressure on competing brands is only going to build.



📌Sources: WhichCar, CarExpert, The Driven (June 2, 2026)