CHINGOLA MAN ARRESTED FOR OCCASIONING ACTUAL BODILY HARM AFTER ACCUSING ELDERLY MAN OF MAKING HIS M@NH00D DISAPPEAR

CHINGOLA MAN ARRESTED FOR OCCASIONING ACTUAL BODILY HARM AFTER ACCUSING ELDERLY MAN OF MAKING HIS MANHOOD DISAPPEAR





By: Sun Fm TV Reporter



Police have confirmed the arrest of a man in Chingola for allegedly assaulting a 61-year-old resident whom he accused of causing his manhood to disappear.





Police say the suspect has been charged with the offence of occasioning actual bodily harm and is currently in police custody.





The arrest follows public calls from Zambians demanding action against the man after reports emerged that he had mistreated the elderly victim based on the suspicion that he had made his manhood disappear.





The 61-year-old man had been apprehended by some individuals who claimed their private parts had vanished.





However, police investigations later established that the complainants private parts were intact, leading to the victim’s release.



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