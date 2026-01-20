CHINGOLA MAN NURSING M@N00D INJURIES AFTER ALLEGED ATTACK BY LANDLORD, POLICE SAY



A 33-year-old Chingola man is nursing manhood wounds after he was allegedly assaulted and robbed by a man believed to be his landlord, with police investigating claims the attack followed a dispute over unpaid rent.





The incident happened yesterday in Nchanga South.



Copperbelt Police Commanding Officer Mwala Yuyi said the victim, identified as Arnold Mwape, was attacked while asleep in his house.





“The brief facts of the matter are that the victim was sleeping on Monday around 11:00 hrs at the above mentioned abode when he was awaken by the strange noise,” Mr Yuyi said.





He explained that the victim later saw a man he knows as Chama, commonly known in Chingola as Chama Mayanda, together with three other male persons, who allegedly forced their way into the house.



Mr Yuyi said the suspect identified is allegedly the victim’s landlord.





“He [Mwape] only saw Chama with three other male persons who entered inside the house by damaging the locking system using the iron bar without saying any word. Chama started kicking him,” Mr Yuyi said.





Mr Yuyi said Mwape sustained injuries after allegedly being kicked on his private parts, resulting in pain and bleeding.



He later managed to escape and reported the matter at Derricky Chiludika Police Post, under Nchanga Police Station.





Mr Yuyi further said that when the victim later returned to the house, several items were discovered missing.





“However, there is a claim from the victim that when he went back to the house the following items are discovered missing: one black charger valued at K150.00, a black smart jacket valued at K500.00 and K25,500.00 cash which was in the envelope on the table in the bedroom,” he said.





The victim has since been admitted to Nchanga North General Hospital.



Mr Yuyi said a docket has been opened and investigations have been instituted, with police launching a manhunt for the suspects.



“Man hunt is already underway,” he said.



Mwebantu