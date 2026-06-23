CHISHIMBA PLEDGES K250,000 TO BOOST SUSAN MULALA’S MWENSE CENTRAL CAMPAIGN.

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‎United Progressive Party (UPP) leader and UPND Alliance partner Saviour Chishimba has pledged K250,000 towards the campaign of youthful Mwense Central UPND aspiring Member of Parliament, Susan Mulala.



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‎Mr. Chishimba says Ms. Mulala deserves the support of every well-meaning Zambian who believes in empowering a new generation of principled and capable young leaders to help shape a new Zambia.

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‎He states that the future belongs to those who are prepared to lead it, urging citizens to stand with the youth, invest in their leadership, and work together to build the country.



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‎In a post on his official Facebook page monitored by PTV2 News, Mr. Chishimba disclosed that he has already disbursed the first instalment of his total K250,000 pledge towards Ms. Mulala’s campaign.



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‎He has further revealed that, with the help of Hashem, one of his companies will sponsor Ms. Mulala to attend an intensive leadership programme at the Harvard Kennedy School if she is elected as Member of Parliament.



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‎Mr. Chishimba says electing young leaders is only the first step, emphasizing the need to invest in their development so they can become world-class public servants capable of governing with integrity, competence, and vision.

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‎By Michael Himusa Jnr