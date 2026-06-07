CHITIMUKULU CANNOT ATTEND MPEZENI’S FUNERAL DUE TO ROYAL CUSTOMS, SAYS BEMBA ROYAL ESTABLISHMENT





THE Bemba Royal Establishment has explained that Mwinelubemba Chitimukulu will not attend the funeral of late Paramount Chief Mpezeni IV, citing longstanding royal customs that prohibit the Bemba king from coming into contact with death.





Speaking in an interview, Chitimukulu’s secretary, Richard Mukuka, said the traditional rules of the Bemba kingship do not allow the monarch to participate in funeral proceedings where the body of the deceased is present





Mukuka said Mwinelubemba can neither attend the funeral nor the burial of the late Ngoni leader, despite the close relationship the two traditional leaders shared.





“He cannot attend the funeral. He will only send representatives and that will only be after the burial,” said Mukuka.



He explained that the same customs prohibit the Bemba king from visiting graveyards, viewing bodies or having any physical contact with the deceased.





According to the Royal Establishment, the traditions apply regardless of personal relationships and extend even to close family members and allies.



Mukuka noted that Chitimukulu observed the same customs when he did not attend the funerals of his wife and two children.





The Royal Establishment further stated that when fellow traditional leaders pass away, the Bemba king may only pay his respects after burial and at a designated mourning site away from where the body was kept.





Paramount Chief Mpezeni IV died last Saturday and is expected to be buried on Tuesday.



The Ngoni monarch ruled the Ngoni nation for 44 years and is survived by his wife, one child and grandchildren.