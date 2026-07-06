Chitimukulu expected in Chipata to mourn Mphezeni



MWINE LUBEMBA—the Paramount Chief Chitimukulu of the Bembas speaking people of Northern Province is this week expected in Chipata, Eastern Province, to commiserate with the family of the late Paramount Chief Mphezeni IV.





The Mwine Lubemba announced this this morning during a courtesy call by NRPUP presidential candidate Brian Mundubile and his running mate Makebi Zulu.





After sharing light-hearted tribal cousinship with Makebi Zulu, the Paramount Chief revealed that he is scheduled to travel to Eastern Province on Wednesday to attend the funeral of the late Paramount Chief Mphezeni IV.





Mphezeni IV died on May 30, 2026 at the University Teaching Hospitals-UTH and was laid to rest at his ePhendukeni Palace on June 9, 2026.



© TV Yatu | David Kashiki | July 5, 2026.

Image credit: NRPUP Media Team