CHITULIKA CONSTITUENCY UNDER PF HAD OVER 50 THOUSAND VOTES TO ADVANTAGE AN ILLEGAL GOVT-Stembridge Sikalundu

CHITULIKA CONSTITUENCY UNDER PF HAD OVER 50 THOUSAND VOTES TO ADVANTAGE AN ILLEGAL GOVT …***

By Stembridge Sikalundu

When opposition leaders say the UPND should not follow the same mistakes PF did , it is about being criminal because no one is saying the real things zambians experienced wrongfully under the PF , I always imagine if what PF did was to be done by the UPND , in my view some tribes can be deregistered from being protected by the constitution of this republic

If some judges in Zambia did not want to tell the zambian people that indeed in Zambia we do not have a constituency named CHITULIKA , what role did those judges play in the Political dispensation of this Country ?, they allowed the people of zambia to be ruled by a minority govt . The post was closed , prime TV was closed and all the operating media houses were under surveillance , journalists were severely attacked .

The same media freedoms that have been guaranteed by president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA and the UPND govt are being taken for weakness to allow the opposition perpetuate propaganda in the country against the new dawn govt , business is allowed but if media houses are not going to regulate themselves in order to fit in well and promote our democratic tenates , am afraid taking sides will haunt the industry because elected leaders have the power to run govt and manage the affairs of the country .

PF was symbolic to many criminal activities in this country , no govt institution was spared , the brutality was excercabeted when the prerogative of mercy was exercised to release convicts that joined the PF carderism Wing , others became personal body guards to former ministers . The country degenerated from its usual position , They allowed criminals to lead . This country should only be ruled by sober presidents , the personality in the presidency must be unifying and innovative with the modern dynamics of political leadership and management order , we don’t need street mongers that are greed with power ,even when they are voted out they create new constituencies and announce wrong results from polling stations . God bless mother Zambia .

I CRY ZAMBIA IS MY BELOVED COUNTRY