Chiwenga eases political tensions with Mnangagwa

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has moved to ease the mounting political tensions surrounding President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s leadership, asserting that Mnangagwa is the “only one elected by the whole nation as a constituency,” reaffirming his position as the undisputed leader of Zimbabwe.

Chiwenga’s statement comes as Mnangagwa returned to office today after taking his official annual leave, amidst growing internal power struggles and fierce attacks on his leadership, particularly from military-backed war veterans. These tensions have intensified as the President faces mounting challenges to his authority within his own party and among key political players.

“Be reminded that the President is the only one elected by the whole nation as a constituency,” Chiwenga declared. His words serve as a clear indication that Mnangagwa’s position as head of state remains unchallenged, despite the opposition and internal conflicts.

Chiwenga made the remarks earlier today at a meeting held at State House in Harare, where President Mnangagwa interacted with Ministers of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution. The meeting, which was part of a broader effort to maintain stability and address pressing national concerns, highlighted the government’s determination to confront the ongoing political struggles

The Vice President’s comments were a direct response to increasing criticism from war veterans, many of whom had been key supporters of Mnangagwa’s rise to power but have recently expressed dissatisfaction with his leadership. Their calls for reform have contributed to the growing rift within the ruling Zanu-PF party.

Chiwenga’s remarks underscore the deepening divide within the party as different factions vie for influence and control, and they reflect an attempt to solidify Mnangagwa’s grip on power. Despite the challenges, Chiwenga’s statement appears aimed at reassuring both the public and political allies that Mnangagwa’s authority remains intact.

As Zimbabwe navigates these internal struggles, the statement by the Vice President serves as a reminder of the President’s position in the country’s political hierarchy, reinforcing his role as the ultimate decision-maker. Whether this declaration will quell the rising tensions or further fuel discontent remains to be seen as the political landscape in Zimbabwe continues to evolve.