CIA DIRECTOR LANDS IN HAVANA AS CUBA ACCEPTS $100 MILLION US AID OFFER AMID BLACKOUT CRISIS AND RUSSIAN ABANDONMENT





Cuba has gone six weeks without an oil delivery. Blackouts have returned. Russia has stopped showing up.



Now the CIA director has landed in Havana.





The United States is offering $100 million in aid — with the clear price of meaningful reforms to Cuba’s communist system.





After decades of frozen relations, it took Russia running out of goodwill to crack the door open.





Cuba’s response was almost gracious: “It will encounter no obstacles or ingratitude.”





This comes as the communist regime faces collapse from energy shortages and economic failure after losing its Russian patron.