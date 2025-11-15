CIA files claim Hitler was a virgin

CIA files have now made further claims against Adolf Hitler in the wake of a DNA study ruling that the tyrant might have had a micro-penis.

The Austrian-born dictator is, of course, known for his horrific crimes in World War Two, having risen to the position of leader of the Nazi party and chancellor of Germany ahead of the global conflict, which officially began in 1939.

He would go on to establish concentration camps across Europe as part of his terrible crimes against Jewish people, before eventually killing himself alongside his new bride Eva Braun in a bunker in 1945, just over a week before Germany’s official surrender.

Naturally, in the 80 years since then, Hitler has been widely regarded, by all sensible and educated people at least, as one of history’s worst dictators, and any opportunity to belittle him is usually taken with glee, particularly by us Brits. Earlier this week, a DNA study, which used his blood from the bunker where he took his life, confirmed that he likely suffered from a genetic sexual disorder known as Kallmann Syndrome.

Professor Turi King, a geneticist with expertise in ancient and forensic DNA, confirmed the diagnosis.

She said: “Based on these results, particularly with the Kallmann syndrome, if [Hitler] had been able to look at his own DNA, without the knowledge of a geneticist, and as if it was somebody that he was making a decision about whether or not to send to the gas chambers, he almost certainly would have sent himself.”

While it’s never really funny to laugh at other people’s bodies or disorders that they may struggle from, there is something inherently humorous about Hitler suffering from a rare disorder which can cause a micro-penis in males.

And this sexual underdevelopment was likely a factor in why he was such a horrible b*d, with the Office of Strategic Services, which is now known as the CIA, describing him as a sexually frustrated sadomasochist.

The files also suggest that the whip he carried throughout the 1930s was likely an ‘auxiliary symbol of missing sexual potency’, which essentially means that he was compensating for something, and showing off in the same way that a pre-pubescent boy pulls the pigtails of the girl he likes in primary school.

The report from the OSS goes on to state that Hitler’s inner life was riddled with what they called ‘sexual inferiority’ and that despite his marriage to Braun and relationships with other women, which also allegedly included his niece, he was for all intents and purposes, still a virgin.

The DNA also revealed some more scientific observations not related to sex, which also went some way towards explaining why the dictator became so awful, with his art school rejection perhaps not the only factor, despite what some schools might teach.

Ahead of a planned Channel 4 documentary on the politician, programme makers said: “Hitler was in the top 1 percent for autism, top 1 percent for schizophrenia and top 1 percent for bipolar: His score is at the highest end of the polygenic scores for each of these conditions.

“While not diagnostic, the results indicate an increased genetic predisposition to each of these conditions.”