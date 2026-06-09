CITIZENS ARE SILENT, THEY WANT TO PUNISH UPND IN AUGUST – KALABA





9th June 2026



CITIZENS First president Harry Kalaba says people are not expressing their displeasure with UPND because they want to shock and punish the party in the August polls.





Kalaba claims the UPND has lost popularity as citizens are “extremely” dissatisfied with them.



Meanwhile, Kalaba has praised President Hakainde Hichilema’s resilience, noting that despite losing multiple elections between 2006 and 2016, he persevered until he finally won in 2021.





Speaking when he featured on Monday’s edition of the News Diggers! Mind Your Business podcast, Kalaba, when asked whether he believed the August polls would be a two-horse race, said it would be an open contest due to the “solemnness” in the country. “This election is open, it’s an open election.



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