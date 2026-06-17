Civil Rights Activist Brebner Changala Has Criticized The UPND Administration For Jailing Opposition Members

Civil Rights Activist Brebner Changala has charged that the UPND administration will go down has an administration that has jailed members of opposition in numbers.





Mr Changala says there is one minus on the five year administration of the UPND, adding that everything else has been said, but they are not keen to protect human right freedoms and liberty as they settle for things that are not of importance.





Mr Changala tells q news that this is an administration that was in opposition for 23 years and suffered police brutality and a lot of people voted for them on sympathy so they could get a break from the state abuse by state police.





He however notes that what has shocked most Zambians is that whatever the UPND went through, they want other citizens to go through as they have refused to do police reforms so that the police becomes community friendly instead they have done what the previous administrations did by fronting the police to cartel and reduce the civic space.





He stresses that police officers are never on the ballot and the people of Zambia vote for politicians to lead and set the tone of people’s progressive advancement.