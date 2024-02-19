Civil servants are frustrated says Edgar Lungu

FORMER president Edgar Lungu has claimed that civil servants are frustrated because President Hakainde Hichilema is micromanaging government functions from state house.

Speaking when he appeared of Radio Delight of Chingola last night, Mr Lungu said the United Party for National Development (UPND) is struggling motivate the civil service.

Mr Lungu claimed President Hichilema is leading a frustrated government because of his tendency to micromanage everything.

“Let me say one thing and I think I will sum it all, you cannot have everything managed from state house, leave the line ministries to deal with these issues.

“Everything has to go through state house and civil servants are very frustrated, they regret every morning when they wake up, because they think that is not how the civil service is supposed to be run,” he said.

Mr Lungu, who has returned to active politics after a brief spell on the sidelines when he lost power in 2021 has advised President HH to give ministries leverage to work.

“Issues of agriculture, should be dealt with by the ministry of agriculture, you have your minister he reports to you [as president]…what has happened is that everything is being managed from state house,” Mr Lungu said.

(Mwebantu, Monday, 19th February, 2024)