CLARIFICATION OF MY MISUNDERSTOOD STATEMENT: “CROWDS DONT WIN YOU ELECTIONS, AND EVEN A FOOL CAN ATTRACT A CROWD.”- Dr. Nevers Mumba

CLARIFICATION OF MY MISUNDERSTOOD STATEMENT: “CROWDS DONT WIN YOU ELECTIONS, AND EVEN A FOOL CAN ATTRACT A CROWD.”

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During the UPND Alliance press conference on 25th June, I responded to the question of whether crowds in politics are an indication that the puller of such crowds is set to win the impending election.





In my answer, I mentioned that as someone who entered politics from a church background, I came to learn, very quickly, that being able to pull a huge crowd, alone, is not a guarantee to winning an election. I further stated that, “even a fool can pull a crowd.”





I have since realized that some people have latched onto this statement and repeatedly shared their version of my statement which they understood to mean that I was disrespecting or disparaging our colleagues from the opposition TONSE Alliance.





I wish to clarify that this euphemism of speech was never meant to insult or disrespect any politician who maybe attracting crowds. My point was that even a comedian, a clown or indeed anyone can attract a crowd because of the curious nature of human beings. This was further clarified in my statement when I said, “abantu balikwata ichimpwena”(people are curious).They will come to watch any new event in town. However, to win an election involves different activities and initiatives and not just crowds.





My main point was to advise the politicians on both sides of the political divide, based on my own experience in politics, not to anchor their hope on the size of a crowd only, but on the scientific and mobilization work that needs to be done on the ground.



I hope this clarifies the misunderstanding.





Zambians know me, and my commitment to a type of politics devoid of acrimony, disrespect, abuse, insults or any embarrassing personal attacks on my political opponents.





I am guided by the values of our culture and scripture in all my dealings, and nobody should be allowed to twist and change the meaning of my well intended message.