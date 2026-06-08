CLARIFICATION ON THE STOPPAGE OF MR. GARRY NKOMBO’S INTENDED CAMPAIGN RALLY IN MAZABUKA DISTRICT





June 8, 2026 – The Zambia Police Service wishes to provide clarity on the circumstances that led to the stoppage of Mr. Garry Nkombo’s intended campaign rally at St. Patrick’s Ground in Mazabuka District on June 7, 2026.





Brief facts of the matter are that Mr. Garry Nkombo, who is contesting as an Independent Candidate for the Mazabuka Central Constituency parliamentary by-election, was scheduled on the said day to conduct his campaign activities in the Lubombo/Nega Nega area in accordance with the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) campaign timetable.





However, at approximately 11:20 hours, Mr. Nkombo arrived at St. Patrick’s Ground in Mazabuka accompanied by some supporters with the intention of launching his campaign rally. Police advised him that, in line with the ECZ timetable, his designated campaign area for that day was Lubombo/Nega Nega and not Mazabuka Town.





Mr. Nkombo indicated that he had reached an understanding with another independent candidate regarding an exchange of campaign venues. However, no formal notification of the change of venue had been received by Police to facilitate security arrangements. He was then advised to vacate the area in the interest of maintaining peace and public order.



He and his supporters thereafter proceeded with a procession through parts of Mazabuka District. During the course of events, some individuals became disorderly, resulting in public order challenges.





Police officers intervened to restore order and used tear smoke to disperse the crowd and prevent further escalation.





One police officer sustained injuries during the operation, while a police Toyota Land Cruiser sustained damage to one of its windows during the incident. One supporter affected during the crowd dispersal was taken to Mazabuka General Hospital for medical attention and his condition has been described as stable.





The Zambia Police Service wishes to assure members of the public that the situation in Mazabuka District is calm. Officers remain deployed in the area to maintain peace, safety, and public order.



Issued by:

Moono Namalongo

Commanding Officer

Southern Province