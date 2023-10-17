CLEMENT TEMBO UNEARTHS KABWATA MP FROM EXILE

In an unexpected turn of events, the missing Honourable Andrew Tayengwa, Member of Parliament for the KABWATA constituency, has resurfaced after a year in exile. The news of his reappearance has left the residents of KABWATA in shock, as they had been searching for answers about his sudden disappearance.

The unexpected revelation came during a phone-in program on HOT FM, aptly titled “HOT Seat,” where PF Lusaka Province Vice Secretary and KABWATA constituency aspiring candidate, Clement Chiti TEMBO, was the guest of honor. During the program, Tayengwa’s voice was heard, bringing a wave of emotions among the listeners.

It is imperative to note that Tayengwa had won a highly contested by-election in February 2022, with a narrow victory that was marred by controversy. Since then, his constituents had been left wondering about his whereabouts and had grown increasingly frustrated by his absence.

Clement Chiti TEMBO, who is highly regarded and cherished by the people of KABWATA constituency, discussed a range of prevailing contentious issues during the program. His positive message resonated with the listeners, prompting an outpouring of complimentary messages and calls. And it was this overwhelming response that eventually triggered the unexpected return of Honourable Andrew Tayengwa.

While many may question Tayengwa’s sudden reappearance, the people of KABWATA have been vocal in expressing their grievances about his absence. They have often wondered how he could neglect his constituents while someone like Clement Chiti TEMBO has consistently been present at the grassroots, serving the community selflessly.

Clement Chiti TEMBO has an impressive track record of personal development projects that spans from 2010 to the present day. He has been actively involved in initiatives such as building toilets, collecting garbage, assisting the elderly, fostering church construction, and empowering the youth. His commitment to serving the community has earned him widespread recognition and respect, culminating in his presidential appointment and subsequent diligent service.

As the unexpected turn of events unfolds, the constituents of KABWATA are hopeful that Honourable Andrew Tayengwa’s return marks a renewed commitment to serving the community that elected him. The residents deserve a representative who is dedicated, engaged, and genuinely cares about their needs.

In the realm of politics, the unpredictability is often the norm. While the situation regarding Honourable Andrew Tayengwa’s disappearance remains shrouded in mystery, it is a testament to the power of community engagement and a reminder that the voice of the people can bring about change. With Clement Chiti TEMBO at the forefront, the people of KABWATA have a newfound sense of hope and optimism for the future.

It is crucial to note that the people of KABWATA have not forgotten TEMBO’s tireless efforts and dedication to their welfare. He has always been present, listening to their concerns and actively working towards improving their lives. His grassroots approach and genuine interest in the wellbeing of his constituents have earned him their admiration and respect.

As the aspiring candidate for the KABWATA constituency, TEMBO’s popularity continues to grow. His active involvement in community projects has garnered him support from both young and old alike. Many believe that his presidency would bring much-needed change and progress to their community and the nation as a whole.

Only time will tell how these developments will shape the political landscape of KABWATA constituency. However, one thing is clear: the people are ready for change and expect their elected representatives to be accountable, accessible, and responsive to their needs.