Cleric accused of s£xually abusing young girls inside mosque

A religious leader of a Queens mosque was arrested after being accused of gr0ping and molesting multiple young girls.

Tajul Islam, 55, was arrested on Monday, April 27, by the Queens Child Abuse Squad on charges of s£xual abuse, forcible touching, and unlawfully dealing with a child for multiple alleged disturbing incidents that occurred over a week in April, according to the NYPD.

Islam, a religious leader at Masjid Bilal Queens Islamic Center in Jamaica, allegedly approached a 10-year-old girl inside the storefront mosque, grabbed her bre@st, and touched her inner thigh, according to a criminal complaint obtained by QNS.

The cleric, who also lives in the mosque, committed the same act again on Monday — approaching and gr0ping another 10-year-old girl, the complaint alleged.

He was cuffed roughly four hours after the most recent incident unfolded, the outlet said.

Islam was arraigned on Tuesday and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

He was ordered held on $25,000 bail by Judge Sharifa Nasser-Cuellar, who also issued temporary orders of protection, court records show.

The NYPD is now asking other possible victims or individuals with knowledge of the incidents to come forward by calling the NYPD’s S£x Crimes Hotline.